SATURDAY, FEB. 10

OTHER

CRISP-COLD-COMEDY. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Comedians Marcellino “Moose” Hill, John Romoff, Kristine Blinn, Andrew Kim Junior. Trinity-on-Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. Adult language. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. VIP tickets are $35 and include a meal at a table up front and a glass of wine. www.TrinityonMain.org. (860) 229-2072.