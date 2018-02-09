Obituaries: Lewis E. McQuarrie

Lewis E. (Mac) McQuarrie, 93 of Bristol Connecticut died February 5, 2018 at home with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife of more than 70 years Theresa Deegan McQuarrie. He was the son of Daniel S. and Clara Duffy McQuarrie. Born in Ashland, Maine, on June 17, 1924 and he lived in Bristol since 1947. He was a graduate of Plainville High School, U.S. Army Officer Candidate School and the European Theater Intelligence School. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army infantry in World War II. He received the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star and Occupation Medal for Germany. Mac, with two partners, started Triple-A-Spring in 1958 and was the President until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed woodworking his entire life and spent many hours in retirement at the Bristol Senior Center in the woodworking shop. He leaves behind two sons James E. McQuarrie of Florida and Jeffrey McQuarrie and his wife Valerie of Bristol, two daughters Susan McQuarrie and her husband Phillip Levesque of Kensington and Sharon McQuarrie-Krampitz and her husband Al of Vermont. He is also survived by a sister Roberta Majewski and her husband John.

He also leaves 9 grandchildren (James and Jennifer McQuarrie, Andrew, Brandon, Ryan and Colin Attar, Alexis Townsley, Cody and Taylor McQuarrie), and 18 great grandchildren: Susan, James, Samuel, Julie, Daniel, Lucy, Lilly, William, Thomas, Isla and Aiden Attar, Colin and Lachlan McQuarrie, Thomas Caves, Brendon and Sean Doucet, Jared and Mackenzie McQuarrie. He was predeceased by two grandchildren Kathleen Mary McQuarrie and Thomas Caves, 2 brothers James Arthur and Donald McQuarrie and 2 sisters Evelyn McQuarrie and Ruth Keltonic.

Funeral was private with military honors.

The family would like to thank the Franciscan Home Care of Wallingford, especially his nurse Agnes Dion. We could not have gone through this very difficult time without their indispensable care, love and support.

Mac was a very proud veteran, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name to: Homes For The Brave, 655 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

