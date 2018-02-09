Obituaries: Vivian Poulin

Vivian Poulin, 78, of Bristol, passed away at Countryside Manor on Sunday (February 4, 2018). Vivian was born in Bristol on January 17, 1940 to the late Josephat and Anne (Bellefleur) Poulin. Vivian loved spending her time with her family; they meant the world to her. Vivian is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Andrea Caliendo; sister: Mona Buden; sister-in-law; Shirley Poulin, granddaughters: Alyssa, Monica; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Vivian was pre-deceased by her brother: Reginald Poulin and sister: Mary Poulin. Vivian’s family would like to thank her extended family at Countryside Manor for their exemplary care of Vivian for the last 12 years. They truly created a home away from home. Funeral services for Vivian will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Tuesday (February 13, 2018) at Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service on Tuesday between 11 AM and 12 PM. Please visit Vivian’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

