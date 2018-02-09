Obituaries: William P. Krenicki

William “Bill” P. Krenicki, 57, of Terryville, passed away Thursday February 8, 2018 at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth.

Bill was born July 15, 1960 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Andrew and Helen (Krasiski) Krenicki. Bill loved to listen to rock and roll music “The louder the better”, he enjoyed running the vegetable stand at the family farm (Krenicki Farm on Harwinton Ave.) and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathy Ranger, Mary Ciechoski, Susan Krenicki Myers and Theresa Morrone; his brothers Andrew Krenicki Jr. and Joseph Krenicki; his longtime girlfriend, Sally Witick; nine nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday February 10, 2018 from 5 – 7 PM.