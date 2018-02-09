Police blotter for Feb. 9

Bristol police reported by following arrests:
- Shawn M. Belden, 29, of 10 Dudley St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 29, and charged with second degree failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Stephanie Landry, 28, of 31 Melville Ave., Meriden, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 29, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Connor Timothy Schultz, 23, of 485 Commonwealth Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 29, and charged with speeding and a first offense of possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Kayce Scudder, 35, of 39 Hemlock St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 29, and charged with operation or towing of an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to obey a control signal, a first offense of operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, criminal impersonation, and interfering with an officer.
- Harrison Gregory Elba, 27, of 20 Fawnbrook Lane, Simsbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and charged with failing to signal on a restricted turn, failure to obey a stop sign, sale of more than or equal to one-half ounce of cocaine in a free base form, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Marie Alice Grimaldi, 51, of 8 Spelman St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane, and failure to obey a control signal.
- Jessica R. Januszewski, 25, of 99 Alexander St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and charged with second degree criminal attempt of burglary, criminal trespassing in the third degree, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.
- Luna Rosado, 23, of 307 Terryville Ave., Apt. 1W, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and criminal violation of a protective order.
- William John Bradley, 73, of 73 Race St., apartment number 5, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing.
- Randol Robles, 31, of 654 Flatbusth Ave., West Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Bryanna Vroom, 32, of 391 Old Northfield Rd., Thomaston, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jesse Bradley, 45, of 284 North Main St., No. 41, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 2, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jonathan Lee Hull, 39, of 10 ½ Wall St., Concord, N.H., was arrested on Friday, Feb. 2, and charged with first degree failure to appear, criminal violation of a protective order, and criminal violation of a restraining order.
- Vincent Benitez, 22, of 49 Walnut St., apartment number 2I, New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 3, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, traveling unreasonably fast, and possession of less than five ounces marijuana.
- Shelly L. Blanchard, 39, of 22 Maheu St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 3, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast and disobeying the order of an officer.
- Cynthia T. Deleon, 25, of 120 Tyler Way, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 3, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane, and operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.
- Amanda Haley, 31, or 184 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 3, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order and third degree assault.
- Joseph Weisbecker, 32, of 55 Foley St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 3, on three separate counts, all for the violation of probation.
- Lauren Olivia Bailey, 21, of 100 Beechwood Lane, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 4, and charged with failure to comply with fingerprint request, larceny of the second degree – take from person, third degree robbery, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Ernest J. Elliott, 29, of 94 Gaylord St., Apt. 19, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 4, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Keneisha Griner, 40, or 107 Bassett St., New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 4, and charged with reckless driving, evading physical injury or property damage by a non-motor vehicle, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Andres Silva, 28, of 83 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 4, and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, third degree strangulation, and second degree unlawful restraint.