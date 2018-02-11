Fire report for Feb. 9

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents.

Jan. 26

330 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

50 Ebert Dr., carbon monoxide incident.

1149 Farmington Ave., sprinkler activation, no fire-unintentional.

218 West St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

Jan. 27

283 Park St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

1168 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

371 Fern Hill Rd., detector activation, no fire-uninentional.

186 Mines Rd., unauthorized burning.

121 Terryville Rd., no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

30 Robins St., smoke or odor removal.

Riverside Avenue and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Jan. 28

61 Bellevue Ave., overheated motor.

35 Yale Dr., false alarm or false call, other.

130 Prospect St., water problem, other.

200 Blakeslee St., carbon monoxide incident.

525 Waterbury Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

200 Blakeslee St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Jan. 29

315 Lake Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

22 Hillside Place, cooking fire, confined to container.

Jan. 30

52 Sheila Ct., dispatched and cancelled en route.

38 Barlow St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Jan. 31

71 Harvard Place, Oil or other combustible liquid spill.

3 Marion St., water or steam leak.

1019 Farmington Ave., fire, other.

446 Birch St., good intent call, other.

284 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Woodland Street and Bradley Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Main Street and Memorial Boulevard, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Feb. 1

2 East Main St., outside trash receptacle fire.

414 Broad St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

63 Middle St., lock-out.

Feb. 2

50 Pinehurst Rd. and James P. Casey Dr., building fire.