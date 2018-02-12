Police report attempted robbery on Main Street Sunday

Police said someone tried to rob a woman outside of a Main Street bank on Sunday.

Police said that on Feb. 11, at 12:21 p.m., they received a report of an attempted robbery. The complainant reported that she was in her car at the Webster Bank located at 150 Main St. in Bristol. She had just made a cash withdrawal from the ATM machine when she noticed a male approach her vehicle, police said. The woman told police the male opened her passenger side door and tried to get in her car. She drove quickly from the area. No property was taken and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with a scarf concealing his face, said police. He had a medium build and was about 5 foot 10 inches tall. It was reported that he had an object in his hand at the time of the incident, said police. At this time it is unknown what the object may have been.

The incident is currently being investigated. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bristol Police at (860) 584-3011.