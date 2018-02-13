Meet the production team that makes the home show a reality

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

The production bug hit at an early age.

“It’s safe to say I was brought up in the business,” said Wesley Jenks of Jenks Productions, discussing how he got started in the production industry.

Jenks Productions is the company that helps the Home and Business Expo take flight year after year.

His father, Dennis Jenks, started Jenks Productions in 1979, the year before he was born. Wesley Jenks has been working full-time with the company for the last nine years and became a partner last year. He now serves as vice president to the company.

Being the vice president involves a bit of negotiating, analyzing new opportunities, and working with show coordinators. “I mostly oversee all marketing and advertising,” said Jenks. “With the help of my staff, we strive to have a wide range of vendors at the shows to give our attendees the best experience possible.”

Jenks Productions first worked with the Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce in the early 1980s to help host the very first Home and Business Expo, and they’ve been working together ever since. The Jenks team handles all of the booking and sales, hiring decorators, working with electricians, scheduling load in and move out times, and coordinates with the chamber to organize entertainment and activities.

Jenks said that they also handle the advertising. In this day and age, that’s the most challenging part of production.

“With consumers’ media viewing habits changing every year, it becomes more difficult to reach large audiences,” said Jenks. “That’s why we advertise everywhere; where some companies cut advertising budgets, we’ve increased ours.”

The Home and Business Expo differs from other events handled by Jenks Productions because it offers more opportunity for commercial businesses.

“There’s an essence of business-to-business deals going on,” said Jenks. “Some vendors get the rest return by networking with other companies that can help them.”

The 33rd annual Home and Business Expo will be held at Bristol Eastern High School, on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18.

For more information on the expo, go to www.Bristol-Chamber.org

