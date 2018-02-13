Obituaries: Eric C. Plourde

Eric C. Plourde, 73, of Bristol, died on Friday (February 9, 2018) at Countryside Manor. Eric was born on December 28, 1944 in Dover-Foxcroft, ME and was one of nine children of the late Cecil and Lucille (Clukey) Plourde. He came to Bristol with his family as a young boy and attended Bristol schools before enlisting in the United States Navy to serve in the Vietnam war. There he saw sea-duty aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVA-42). After his Vietnam War service, he went to work for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where he served as foreman for 26 years. He then went on to work at Stanley Works, Superior Electric, and Turbine Technologies before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid lottery scratch-ticket player. Eric is survived by three children: Veronica Plourde of St. Petersburg, FL, Ericka Charette and husband, Corey, of Bristol, and Ross Plourde and wife, Leah, of Coventry; five brothers: Gary Plourde of Terryville, Bruce, Dean, Steven Plourde of Bristol, and Doug Plourde of Florida; three sisters: Coreen Ouellette and Margaret Monahan of Bristol, and Pam Labadia of Florida; five grandchildren: Cierra, Alora, Cassidy, McKenna Plourde, and Garrett Kehoe-Plourde; and 11 nieces and nephews. Funeral services with military honors will be celebrated on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11 AM at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Eric’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

