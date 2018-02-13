Obituaries: Frances M. Colapietro

Frances M. (Bonacci) Colapietro, 87, of Terryville, widow of Sylvester J. Colapietro, died on Friday (February 9, 2018) at Cook-Willow Health Center. Frances was born in Danbury on May 30, 1930 and was the only daughter of the late Angelo and Maria (Grandinetti) Bonacci. She was raised and attended school in Danbury and then went on to hairdressing school. She worked at a salon in Danbury for several years where her customers included celebrities that lived in the area. She has resided in Terryville since 1965 where she was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. Frances loved to draw and she enjoyed cooking and baking. Her family was especially important to her. She is survived by three sons: John Colapietro and wife, Ann Marie of Bristol, Rob Colapietro and partner, Yvette Wylie, and son, AJ, of Terryville, and Jeff Colapietro and wife, Stacy of Torrington; her brother, Felix Bonacci of Danbury; five grandchildren, Scott, Kathryn, Jonna, Jillie, and Samantha Colapietro; and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (February 13, 2018) at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 170 Main St., Terryville. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum in Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday between 9 and 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Frances’ memorial web-site atwww.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

