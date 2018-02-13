Obituaries: James E. Edwards, Sr.

James E. Edwards, Sr., 52, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 10, 2018. He was the husband of Monique Edwards for 32 years.

James was born in Bristol on December 10, 1965, a son of the late Ernie and Carol (Casey) Edwards. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and NASCAR fan.

James is survived by his Daughter Kristen Daylida her husband Jimmy of Bristol; son James E. Edwards, Jr. and his girlfriend Chelsey Brooks of Bristol; grandchildren Katie, Anthony and Blake Daylida and Carson Edwards all of Bristol; sister Vicky and her husband frank of FL; Brother Kevin Edwards and his wife Bobbi of FL.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 2PM until 4PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol, followed by a memorial service directly after.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit James’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.