Obituaries: Joseph S. Holyst

Joseph S. Holyst, 92, of Bristol, beloved husband of Juanita (Swingle) Holyst, died on Thursday (February 8, 2018) at The Pines at Bristol. Joseph was born on May 9, 1925 in New Britain and was one of five sons of the late John and Mary (Lesniak) Holyst. Raised in New Britain, He served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He moved to Bristol for a brief time before he went to work and live at the Burlington Fish Hatchery. He managed the hatchery for the State of Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection for 56 years making him the longest serving State employee. After his retirement in 2001, he returned to Bristol. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf and tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. He also enjoyed strumming on his acoustic guitar. When he had kielbasa, it could only be Martin Rosol’s. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Joseph is survived by a son, Joseph Holyst of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews including his godson, Joe Monahan of Bristol. He was predeceased by his four brothers: Theodore, Julius, Henry, and Stanley Holyst. Funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Joseph’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

