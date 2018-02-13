Obituaries: Kenneth L. Saucier

Kenneth L. Saucier, 70, of Torrington, formerly of Bristol and husband of Linda (Daigneault) Saucier passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 18, 1947 in Soldier Pond, ME and was a son of the late Arthur and Eugenie (Bouchard) Saucier. He lived most of his life in Bristol, and most recently in Torrington. He was part owner of Saucier Concrete. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion, Post #2, Bristol, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus and a 4th degree knight. Besides his wife Linda, he is survived by a daughter, Dawn Murphy and David DeVoe of Suffield, and two sons, Ben Marinella and Louise Arnold of Torrington, and Scott Saucier of Conway, SC. His pride and joy were his five grandchildren, Megan Marinella, Madison and Olivia Murphy, and Alysa and Matthew Saucier. He is also survived by three brothers, and six sisters, along with many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents Ken was predeceased by a brother and two sisters. The funeral will be held Wednesday, 9:30am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass at 10:30am in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Military Honors will be held at the church immediately after the mass. Burial will be in the Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, CT at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at the funeral home. The Saucier family invites you to send a condolence message in Kens guestbook at WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

