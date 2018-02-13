Obituaries: Kristian J. Kallenbach Sr.

Kristian J. Kallenbach Sr., 49, of Bristol, passed away at Bristol Hospital on Wednesday (February 7, 2018). Kris was born in Bristol on December 31, 1968 to Carol (Rogasky) Kallenbach and the late Richard Kallenbach Jr.

He worked happily 10 years for Power Fuels from 2007-2017. He enjoyed working with his hands and took pride in creating precise service systems. A lover of all things natural, he adorned animals particularly dogs. Kris was always a free spirit at heart and enjoyed rock music, playing the drums himself, and took great joy riding dirt bikes and motorcycles. A loving father, son, brother, and uncle his compassion will be missed.

In addition to his mother, Kris is survived by his son: Kristian Kallenbach Jr. of Bristol; daughter and son-in-law: Tori and Karl Pacelle of Bristol; brother and sister-in-law: Scott and Joanne Kallenbach of Stafford Springs; and niece and nephew: Marissa and Brandon Kallenbach.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday (February 16, 2018) at 6 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (February 16, 2018) between 4 and 6 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Pack Leaders Rescue of CT, 1026 Tolland Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Please visit Kris’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com