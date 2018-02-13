Obituaries: Laurette Begin

Laurette (Dallaire) Begin, 91, of Bristol, widow of Clement Begin, died on Saturday (February 10, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Laurette was born in St. Ludger, Province of Quebec, Canada, on April 11, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Henri-Louis and Angeline (Faucher) Dallaire. She was raised and married in Canada before moving to Biddeford, ME and then coming to settle in Bristol in 1953. She served as a school crossing guard in Bristol for 46 years. She was a parishioner at St. Ann Church, Bristol where she was an active member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. She enjoyed staying busy playing dominos every Thursday morning and bingo at St. Ann’s every Thursday night, her card games with friends every Saturday night, as well as going to lunch with family and friends every day. She was an avid fan of UConn basketball, kept a beautiful and fruitful garden, and enjoyed summers with her siblings at their family cottage in Canada. Laurette is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Jocelyn and William Juzwiakowski of Orange, Muriel and Steven Shirar of Mystic, and Marian and Charles O’Neal of Bristol; five brothers: Andre, Gaetan, Guy-Noel Dallaire of Quebec, Denis Dallaire of Northfield, and Lionel Dallaire of Bristol; five sisters: Henriette Labrecque , Lillian Corbeil of Bristol, Monique Dumas, Nicole Dallaire, and Jacqueline Cliché of Quebec; four grandchildren: Michael Carlson and wife, Kyrie of Avon, Glenn Carlson and Joan Kirwin of Goshen, Stephanie Rosenberg and husband, Eric of Framingham, MA, and Amy Morocco of Cheshire; three great-grandchildren: Rachael and Lauren Carlson, and Caitlin Rosenberg; and many, many, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her son, Jacques Begin and four siblings: Marcel, Clement, Jean-Marie Dallaire, and Georgette Lacroix. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Bristol Hospital for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (February 15, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 5 and 8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sheriden Woods Resident Council, 321 Stonecrest Drive, Bristol, CT 06010 or to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Laurette’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

