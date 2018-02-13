Obituaries: Margaret F. Duquette

Margaret “Peg” F. Duquette, 99, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Roger E. Duquette, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Margaret was born on March 20, 1918 in Bristol, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Spielman) Fries. Following graduation from Bristol High School, she was employed in the production office of New Departure until she left to raise her family. She was a charter member of St. Gregory the Great Church and the Rosary Society. She was an avid reader all her life and a fan of many sports, including tennis and UConn Women’s Basketball.

Margaret is survived by her seven children and their spouses; Roger A. and Betty Ann Duquette of Bristol, Marcia and Deacon Roy Dungan of Torrington, Linda and Donald Swindell of Cape Coral, FL, James and Emma Duquette of West Hartford, Raymond and Amy Duquette of Wethersfield, Margaret (Micki) and Peter Riccio of Forestville, and Beth Duquette and Mark Mulqueen of South Lincoln, VT; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her four brothers, her twin sister Mary and a grandson William Dungan.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hughes Healthcare for Margaret’s wonderful care during her final days.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2018 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial which will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. A Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret’s name to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, PO Box 345, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0345 or the Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Rd. Prospect, CT 06712.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Margaret’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.