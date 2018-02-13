Obituaries: Richard J. Roy

Richard J. Roy, 86, of Bristol, passed away at Ingraham Manor on Friday (February 9, 2018). Richard was born in New Britain on July 15, 1931 to the late Albert and Anastasia (Boilard) Roy. After graduating high school, Richard spent his career working in the manufacturing industry, working for many years for General Electric. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed tinkering with televisions, stereos and anything electronic. He had a talent for making electronics work that seemed to have no other hope. Richard is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was pre-deceased by his three brothers: Adelard ‘Pete’ Roy, Gerard Roy, and George Roy. A graveside service will be celebrated at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (February 16, 2018) at 1 PM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is assisting Richard’s family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Please visit Richard’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

