Obituaries: Milton Robert Thistlethwaite

Milton Robert Thistlethwaite, 72, born 06-14-1945, of Bristol, recently passed on to his next journey.

Milton, the toughest Heavy weight champion fighter in the universe went more than 25 rounds in the ring with cancer, a top ranked fierce opponent, finally landing a knock out punch on Saturday, February 10, 2018. In attendance was an adoring crowd by his side consisting of his loving family.

Milton is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years , Marilyn Thistlethwaite, his always present manager, trainer and cornerman. Daughter, Shirley Thistlethwaite along with Billy Marsh of Elgin SC. Son, Robert and Kymberlie Thistlethwaite of Georgetown TN. Daughter and son in law, Dale and Roxanne Laprise along with loving Grandaughters Madison Laprise and Kayla Laprise of Bristol, CT.

Anyone that knew him knows what a gentle soul he was, truly salt of the earth. He was a loving & devoted husband, father & grandfather. He will live on in the lives of those a that loved him and those that he loved. He will be admired and remembered by all as a Medical Miracle and True Champion.