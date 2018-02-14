Dining listings, starting Feb. 16

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

BRISTOL

FESTIVAL OF WINE AND SPIRITS. Presented by the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an array of fine wine, beer, and spirit tastings from top distributors coordinated by Maple End Package Store. Food. Live music by The Billy Cofrances Jazz Quartet. Large screens for viewing the NCAA Final Four. Spirited silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the renovation of the emergency center. The DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. RSVP by March 27. (860) 585-3365.