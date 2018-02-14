Energy workshop at chamber on Feb. 22

Bristol Chamber of Commerce member Lantern Energy will host a Business Energy Solutions Workshop at the chamber offices, The Executive Suites at 440 N. Main Street, Bristol, on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8 a.m. This workshop is free to attend, but registration is required.

Attendees will learn how to save money and energy on utility bills. An energy expert will be available to help identify money saving strategies that make sense for your business and connect you with programs, rebates, incentives and funding resources that make energy efficiency upgrades fit.

For more information and to register, visit www.CentralCTChambers.org or contact the chamber at (860) 584-4718, Info@CentralCTChambers.org.