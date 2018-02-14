Kids listings, starting Feb. 16

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

BRISTOL

PRESIDENTIAL CRAFTS. Hail to the Chief at the library with crafts and coloring. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. www.BristolLib.com

COOKIE DECORATING AND EATING FOR TWEENS. 11 a.m. For youths 8-12 years old. Bring a sugar cookie to decorate. The library will provide the frosting, sprinkles, and other goodies. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

BRISTOL

CIRCLE STORIES, CRAFTS, AND SONGS. 2 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 22

BRISTOL

YOGA WITH JENNIFER. 10 a.m. Little ones learn how to stretch and relax at the library. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

PRESIDENT’S DAY. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children will learn about the holiday and the nation’s leaders. A variety of education activities will be held throughout the day in the studios, which are included with museum admission. Enjoy a presidential Birthday Party and find out which president has a birthday close to yours. Create a presidential coin with your face on it. If you were to become president, write on the “When I Become president Board” what law you would suggest. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $10 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 free. (860) 814-1400. ImagineNation.org

MARCH 12-MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

ELEVATION VOLLEYBALL ACADEMY BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. Mondays, 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. For ages 7 to 14. There are no residency requirements. First two-weeks emphasize fundaments with game-like training. The final six weeks will be skill-based drills and competitive games. Derynoski Elementary School gymnasium, 240 Main St., Southington. Fee is $105 per child. A completed registration form and payment must be submitted to the Southington Recreation Office. Deadline to register is www.southington.org/boysvolleyball

NOW thru FEB. 28

PLAINVILLE

SPECIAL READING PROGRAMS FOR THE COMMUNITY. “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is geared toward children ages birth through preschool. Families are invited to pick up a special reading booklet. No keeping track of book titles and reading a book to your child multiple times counts as multiple times. Families receive free book halfway through and a certificate when you’re through. Additionally, “The Reading Without Walls Challenge.” Readers invited to read a book about a topic that don’t know much about or a book in a format you usually don’t read for fun. Challenge card can be picked up by Feb. 28. Plainville Public Library’s Children’s Department, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.