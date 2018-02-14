Obituaries: Maureen C. Litke

Maureen C. Litke, 78, of Terryville, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 12, 2018.

Maureen was born on October 12, 1939 in Torrington, CT a daughter of the late Edmund and Irma (Murelli) Schwartz.

Mrs. Litke retired from Superior Electric and also worked as a greeter for Walmart.

She is survived by her daughters, Julie Luczkow of Bristol and Laurilynn Thibeault of Terryville; her brother and sister-in-law Edmund and Claudia Schwartz of NJ; her grandchildren Jennifer and her husband Tori Bird, Jessica Thibeault, Robyn and her husband Kevin Levesque and Michael and his wife Teresa Luczkow; her great-grandchildren Sera, Leon, Addy and Leila Luczkow and Grace and Raegan Levesque and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Alexander J. Litke and her grandson Christopher Thibeault.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 16, 2018 from 5PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 10 AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, followed by a procession to Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Maureen’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.