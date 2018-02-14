Performance listings, starting Feb. 16

FEB. 20-FEB. 25

OTHER

‘THE BODYGUARD.’ Tuesday through Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday 1 and 6:30 p.m. The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets start at $22.50. Bushnell.org. (860) 987-5900.

FEB. 22-24

SOUTHINGTON

‘LOVE LETTERS’ BY A.R. GURNEY. Performed by Southington Community Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington. $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Just For You Gift Shoppe, 979 Meriden-Waterbury Rd., Plantsville, The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington, Domino’s 200 Main St., Southington. https:squareup.com/store/SouthingtonCommunityTheatre