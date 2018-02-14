Program on opioid abuse rescheduled for Feb. 22

On Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m., the Plainville Senior Center will host a panel of presenters to discuss a critical public health issue — the growing wave of deaths from opioid abuse. This program was rescheduled from an earlier date due to bad weather. It is recommended for everyone and is open to the public. Overdose deaths in communities across Connecticut have become a daily occurrence. Come and learn about:

How the problem starts

Signs of an opioid overdose & how to reverse one

How to prevent your unused pills from getting into the wrong hands

Narcan: What it is, how to get it and how to use it

Other topics will include crime prevention, safe disposal of unused pills and the Remembrance Quilt Project. Speakers include Aisha Hamid of Connecticut Clearinghouse/Wheeler Clinic, Pharmacist Suruchi Patel of the Plainville Community Pharmacy, and a representative from the Plainville Police Department. Refreshments will be served.

Contact the Plainville Senior Center at (860)747-5728 to sign up.