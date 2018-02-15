Obituaries: Already G. Pierce

Alfred G. Pierce, 72, of Bristol, husband of Patricia (Mader) Muccino-Pierce died Monday, Feb. 12.

He was born in Montpelier, Vt. on Feb. 16, 1945 to the late Cromwell and Josie (Cilley) Pierce. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a crane operator for Consolidated Precast. He was the co-founder of Bristol Recovery Club and was an avid Yankees and Uconn basketball fan.

In addition to his wife, Alfred is survived by his son: Mark C. Pierce of Berlin; daughter: Tammy J. Baron of Bristol; three step-daughters and step-son-in-law: Beth and Dennis Deloge of Bristol, Nancy Muccino of Bristol, Lori Muccino of Plainville; brother: Robert Giersberg of Arizona; sister: Gloria Smith of Florida; and nine grandchildren: Mariah, Kyle, Jenna and Elijah Baron, David Pierce, Marissa, Emily and Abbey Deloge and Sabrina Muccino-Salgado.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday (February 17, 2018) at 2 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will be on Tuesday (February 20, 2018) at 10AM at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Saturday (February 17, 2018) between 12 and 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Bristol Recovery Club or Veteran’s Strong Community Center, 111 North Main Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

