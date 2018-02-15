Obituaries: William G. Galske, Jr.

William G. Galske, Jr., late of Bristol, passed away on February 13, 2018 after complications from an extended battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was the husband of Joyce (Teller) Galske for 58 years, they having been married in Stuttgart, Germany while Bill was stationed in the Army. They had met at the Mary E. Callen Middle School and were inseparable thereafter. They were King and Queen of their senior prom at Bristol High in 1956. Bill was born on January 22, 1938 and raised in Bristol. After the service Bill was employed as a salesman in the grocery business for several companies including S&W, Nabisco, General Foods and Sealtest when he was transferred to Syracuse. His family spent three years there before returning to Burlington in 1968 where they resided for eleven years before to returning to Bristol. In 1971 he obtained his real estate license and began working part time before becoming a full time broker. He became the sole owner and was president of The Deming & Luscomb Company for more than twenty-five years until his retirement. He thoroughly relished his relationships with his business associates and their camaraderie over the years. In addition to Joyce, he is also survived by sons, William, and his partner, Cheryl Jones, of Canton and Gregory of Unionville, and daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Phil Parrish of Framingham, MA. His is also survived by ten grandchildren, Phillip, Jeffrey, Patrick and Melissa Parrish, William, Tyler, James, Mary, Brittany and Cara Galske, and great-grandson, Levi Parrish. Bill enjoyed participating in and watching many sports and while raising their family, he volunteered with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, little league, youth basketball and midget football. He took every opportunity to watch and encourage his children and grandchildren participate in every possible activity over the years. He enjoyed many years of skiing at Mount Snow and always enjoyed visitors in Vermont. He also played horseshoes, tennis and golf for many years and was a member at Chippanee Golf Club. He also enjoyed many summers raising his vegetable garden. He was a life-long fan of the Red Sox and Bristol Legion baseball and had recently become a Bristol Blues fan, as well. Early in his career he was a member of the Jaycees and later a member of the Bristol Exchange club for many years. He was a communicant at St. Gregory’s Church for more than thirty years. He was predeceased by his mother, Martha (Stimmel), his father, William, Sr. and stepmother, Elsie (Laser). Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 12 noon from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass at 1pm in St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Military Honors will be given at the church after the funeral mass. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation towards a cure for Parkinson’s disease. His family would like to thank the caring staffs at Bristol Hospital, The Pines in Bristol, River Ridge in Avon and John Dempsey Hospital over the last several months. The Galske Family invites you to send a condolence message in Bill’s guestbook at WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

