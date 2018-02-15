Obituary: Marilyn Leonard, 63

Marilyn Leonard of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. She was 63 years old and is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Russell. She is also survived by a brother, Donald and his wife Luanne of Florida and a sister, Patricia and her husband Duane of Florida.

Marilyn’s life was an adventure filled with tremendous highs and unfortunate lows. Prior to her death she was a four time cancer survivor. She was diagnosed and treated for Hodgkins Lymphoma in 1977. She was one of the longest known Hodgkins survivors. She beat breast cancer in 2007, 2009 and again in 2010.

Despite her many health issues Marilyn had a full life. She loved to travel with her husband Russell, going on over 120 trips during her marriage. She loved nature and wildlife and travelled to almost every national park in the United States and Canada. She had many exciting encounters with all types of wildlife including wolves and grizzly bears.

Marilyn loved her flower gardens and could always be seen working out in the well kept yard. She was a quiet person who was always kind to others and always had a smile on her face. She was brave and fearless and never complained about her many health issues. Complications from her fifth bout with cancer finally claimed her life.

She was one of the original employees at the Bristol Home Depot. She retired from there in October of 2015.

To honor her memory, the family asks that you just think of her kindly because that is the way she thought about everyone else.