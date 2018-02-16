Charter panel finds itself in spotlight

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Typically, the Charter Revision Commission is the backwater of Bristol government where little interest is exhibited by the public at large.

In the past, the commission—which is made of political appointees— held meetings in the Bristol Public Library—with a handful of insiders, interested parties (and maybe a reporter) on hand. Few members of the general public would attend.

Any letters to the editor or social media discussion would center on the lack of public interest rather than the topics that arise.

Not this year.

Letters to the editor and social media, from all Republicans, have questioned the appointment of Laurie Ann Scotti to the panel by Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. There also have been questions surrounding the appointment of former councilor Calvin Brown, a Democrat, to the panel and his selection as its chair.

Brown, who didn’t run in 2017, found himself at the center of a controversy when he moved out of the first district prior to Election Day but still ran. However, he kept the seat because the charter was silent as to whether he had to relinquish his seat since he no longer resided in the district for which he was elected. The previous charter revision panel crafted a charter change that would require a councilor to give up his seat if he moved out of district, even if he moved within the city. This change, which overwhelmingly passed the popular vote, came to be nicknamed, “The Calvin Clause.”

The questions surrounding Scotti concerned her party affiliation.

Jeff Caggiano, chair of the Republican said, Scotti “knowingly changed her affiliation just prior to being appointed in December and forcing the commission to expand from seven to nine members.”

Caggiano said, “It seems quite underhanded and unnecessary. This committee is working to improve how our government works, not trying to affect policy. I don’t see the need to ‘super stack’ the committee with underhanded tactics.”

City Clerk Therese Pac, in an email said, “For charter revision, the state statutes require that if a member of a political party erases or transfers their name from an enrollment list, they are considered a member of the party from whose list they applied for erasure or transfer for a period of three months from the date of filing.”

However, Pac said, to clarify, “No member on the charter revision changed their party affiliation before appointment. All charter revision appointments approved at the January City Council meeting conformed to the state statute requirements and party balance.”

In an email, Zoppo-Sassu explained, “Nothing was improper or illegal and Laurie Scotti did nothing wrong.”

Zoppo-Sassu said, “It was I who made the off the cuff comment in December that if our balance was off – because charter revision has a different standard for party affiliation balance than regular boards have to maintain that I did not know – that maybe I could suggest to her that she un-affiliate from the Democratic party so she can could serve on the panel of seven.”

Zoppo-Sassu said she felt Scotti’s experience was valuable and she did not want to lose her from the panel.

“Therese (Pac) corrected me that we could not do that,” said Zoppo-Sassu, “so we didn’t pursue it and instead formed a nine member panel in December and held off on naming the names until January. We then announced the names of the nine people to serve – which included the original seven and also another Republican and an unaffiliated voter for a total of nine. We now have three Republicans, one unaffiliated, and five Democrats.”

The current panel is: Calvin Brown (Democrat), John Krampitz (D), Craig Minor (D), Michele Roalf (D), Laurie Ann Scotti (D), Jon Fitzgerald (Republican), Harold Kilby (R), Sandra Bogdanski (Unaffiliated), and Jonathan Mace (R).

“(The Republicans) are latching onto this because they have nothing else on me at this time,” said Zoppo-Sassu.

As for Brown’s appointment to the panel, Zoppo-Sassu said, “Calvin has a firm grasp of procedural issues and charter knowledge as a former councilor, never mind the emphasis on policy from his years served as well as his public policy masters program. He also formerly served on Water Board, which is an area of emphasis.

As for Brown’s election as chair, Zoppo-Sassu said, “Craig (Minor) is too constrained with night meetings in Newington and was worried he would not be able to attend all scheduled meetings. Jon Fitzgerald, a Republican and veteran of many charter commissions, is the vice chair.”

Despite some grumblings among rank-and-file Republicans regarding Brown’s appointment, Caggiano said, “I have no problem with Calvin chairing the meeting as he was duly elected. I would hope that his previous transgressions that led to a bi-partisan Charter Revision that passed easily by the voters two years ago will help guide him and the rest of the committee.”

“The voters have the ultimate say in theses matters as all revisions have to pass referendum,” said Caggiano.

“The first meeting was collegial and enthusiastic and I think there is good synergy among the members,” said Zoppo-Sassu of the panel.

“We reviewed publicly the (sequence of events at the December council meeting) so everyone understood what had happened and that an off the cuff, errant ‘thinking out loud’ moment by me now resulted in the minority party losing their minds,” said Zoppo-Sassu.

“Those same minds seem to have a short memory attached,” said the mayor, “since Therese (Pac) reminded me that the Republicans actually supported the creation of an illegal charter revision commission in February 2011 following the furor after Art Ward’s medical issue and no one knowing who was actually in line to be mayor when he was in a coma.”

