Obituaries: Dorothy Lawson Johnson

Dorothy (Dottie) Lawson Johnson, a resident of Bristol since 1953, died on Tuesday (February 13, 2018) at Jerome Home, in New Britain. Mrs. Johnson was born in Thomaston on May 24, 1929, the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Elsie Kiesel Lawson. She was one of three children, attended local schools in the town of Plymouth and on June 20, 1953 Dorothy married William C. Johnson who pre-deceased her in 2005 after 52 years of marriage. The Johnsons became residents of Bristol following their marriage. Dorothy was both a homemaker and an employee of The Wallace Barnes Corp. and later The Fletcher-Terry Co., from which she retired in 1994. Dottie and Bill were long-time members of the First Congregational Church of Bristol. They enjoyed nature, bird watching, and gardening. Both were animal lovers, and over the years rescued and cared for many cats. Mrs. Johnson was pre-deceased by her sister, Lorraine Lawson Lasnier. She is survived by her brother, Samuel Lawson Jr. of Pleasant Valley NY, as well as several nieces. Services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Saturday (February 24, 2018) at 2:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, prior to the service, between 1 and 2:30 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Dottie’s memory may be made to The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington CT 06111, 1-800-665-1478, email www.cthumane.org. Please visit Dorothy’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

