Obituaries: Jeanette Mahannah

Jeanette (Michaels) Mahannah, 91, of Bristol, widow of Douglas T. Mahannah, died on Tuesday (February 13, 2018) at the home of her daughter, Sue. Jeanette was born in Bristol on April 12, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Lyman and Julia (Perdrizet) Michaels. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended Farmington Avenue School and Bristol High School. She was a school cafeteria worker in the City of Bristol for 23 years before retiring. She enjoyed doing crafts and coloring and was fond of taking drives in the countryside with Canaan being a favorite destination. She also enjoyed her trips to the casino and was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She is survived by her three children: Sue Wadowski and husband, Edward, of Bristol, Carl L. Mahannah of Bristol, and Lori Manyak and husband, Thomas, of Unionville; a brother: Walt Michaels of Unionville; three grandsons: Dale Wadowski, Doug Mahannah, and Dan Manyak and wife, Elyse; four great-grandchildren: Olivia and Brayden Wadowski, Kayleigh Mahannah, and Lillyan Manyak. She was predeceased by her sister, Arlene Pavelchak. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (February 20, 2018) at 10 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, with the Reverend Laura Galbraith, pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 4 and 7 PM. The family extends sincere thanks to her caregivers and volunteers from Bristol Hospital Hospice, especially Rhonda and Katie. Memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church Book of Remembrance Fund, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010, or to Bristol Hospital Home Care & Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977 Please visit Jeanette’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

