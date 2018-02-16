Obituaries: Joan V. Seguljic

Joan V. Seguljic, 87, of Bristol passed away peacefully on February 16, 2018 in Bristol, CT with her family by her side. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Nicholas Seguljic and her son, Richard Seguljic. She leaves behind her children Ronald and Jadranka Seguljic of Unionville, CT, Michael and Dana Seguljic of Lake George, NY, Thomas and Nicole Seguljic of Kattskill Bay, NY, James and Wendie Seguljic of Ryebrook, NY, Nicole Seguljic and Sheldon Ball of Starksboro, VT, her daughter-in-law Tracy Seguljic, and 13 beloved grandchildren. Joan was born May 6, 1930 in Queens Village, NY to Richard and Ethel Heinz. She married the love of her life Nick in 1952. They moved to Arlington, VA where Joan worked at the Pentagon. After welcoming their first child, Joan took a break from the workforce and dedicated her life to raising their family. They moved to Brooklyn and settled in Bristol, CT. Spending time with friends and family were most important to Joan. From family vacations in Lake George to travels and good times with “Menopause Manor” friends, fun was a priority. Joan was an entertaining storyteller who loved to share the many tales of her childhood. After her children were grown, she dedicated her time to the Bristol Hospital Auxiliary and the Carousel Museum, as well as numerous other organizations.

Joan was a loyal friend and touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be greatly missed and will always be remembered for her incredible strength, courage, sense of humor, dedication and creativity. We carry her legacy forever in our hearts. Joan and her family would like to thank all her caregivers and Bristol Homecare and Hospice for their incredible care and compassion. A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday February 19, 2018 at 9am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol followed by a mass at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, 33 Queen St, Bristol. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan’s memory to Bristol Homecare & Hospice, 222 Main St, Bristol, CT 06010. The Seguljic Family invites you to send a condolence message in Joan’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.