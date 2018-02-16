Obituary: Barbara (Butler) Carroll, 87

Barbara (Butler) Carroll, 87, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 after a long illness. She leaves her husband of 55 years, Richard “Dick” Carroll, with whom she shared many happy memories.

Barbara was born Nov. 23, 1930 in Southington, the daughter of the late John and Julia (Phunara) Butler. She attended Lewis High School in Southington where she was in the Archery Club and played softball. She graduated in 1948.

Barbara worked as a claims adjuster at the International Silver Company in Meriden, before joining the Southington Step Saver newspaper, where she retired as the Human Resource Manager after 45 years of service. Barbara and Dick enjoyed many special times together, from Irish Festivals, Irish Clubs, and Irish dancing to their many trips to the Bahamas and Niagara on the Lake in Canada. These activities were almost always enjoyed with their many wonderful friends. Barbara always said that the thing she was most proud of in life was her family.

Besides her husband she is survived by two sons, Patrick Carroll of Southington and Michael Carroll and his wife Denise of New Britain, her grandchildren, Brandon and his wife Jennifer, Shane, Janet and Jessica. She is also survived by a great grandson Connor. Barbara was predeceased by her brothers John and Norman Butler. She will be greatly missed by all.

Barbara was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church, where a Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday February 24th at 11 AM, 1050 Flanders Road. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, T N 38105.

DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.