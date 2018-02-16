Police blotter for Feb. 16

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Veronica Allen, 21, of 137 Camp St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- William Charles Brown, 49, of 331 Scott Rd., Terryville, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5, and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and the illegal carrying of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Antonio Lopez, 25, of 137 Camp St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and criminal violation of a protective order via threatening.
- Frank A. Pepe, 22, of 284 Park St., West Haven, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5, and charged with second degree sexual assault: consent, no force or threat.
- Robert W. Quistberg, 74, of 17 Frankie Lane, Terryville, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Jacob A. Redman, 40, of 97 Jewel St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5, and charged with third degree larceny.
- Dwight Leon Dimock, 38, of 218 West St., Apt. D1, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and charged with simple trespassing.
- Jamie Gerry, 29, of 218 West St., Apt. D1, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and charged with simple trespassing.
- David Lebron, 55, of 53 Maple St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, operation while under the influence, and driving in the right hand lane.
- Jordan Arvid Malmstrom, 33, of 19 Kenlock St., Newington, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and charged with second degree larceny, third degree robbery, third degree assault, enticing a minor by computer, and misrepresentation of age to entice a minor.
- Steven Scheyd, 42, of 23 Dickman Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance (first offense).
- Jack Robert Thomasen, 20, of 86 Tuttle St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb.6, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Anthony Jerome Cruz, 20, of Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and charged with violation of probation.
- Heather McCarthy, 25, of 47 Nicholas Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Joshua Woolley, 28, of 230 Main St., apartment 55, Wallingford, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and charged with operating a snowmobile or ATV without a written permit.
- Jason Pilon, 37, of 83 Morningside Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 8, and charged with second degree stalking, disorderly conduct, and second degree threatening.