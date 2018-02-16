Ziogas wants another term in state house

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Christopher Ziogas, the Democratic incumbent serving in the 79th district in Bristol, is looking for a second term in the state House of Representatives.

Ziogas filed the initial paperwork with the state to get the campaign going and recently announced his intent to run again to the Bristol Democratic Town Committee.

Ziogas still needs to be endorsed by the party before his candidacy is official.

His first term in office found Ziogas at Ground Zero for an extended budget battle that left many on both sides of the aisle with a sour taste even after it was resolved.

All the same, Ziogas said he’s ready to return to the fray for a second term.

“It is because of the battles that I experienced this past year, my first year, I feel that the job is incomplete,” said Ziogas. “We had a protracted budget negotiation that lasted until November. I feel that I have just started something that is unfinished.”

“The learning curve has been very steep, and I feel I will have wasted people’s time if I didn’t seek another term,” said Ziogas.

“It does feel awkward, however, starting a reelection when we have barely finished the first half of the term,” said Ziogas.

But there have been positives to Ziogas’s first stint in the General Assembly.

“The most fulfilling part of the experience so far is to recognize the level of commitment that almost all of the other legislators have. They are there for their communities, and are very sincere in what they believe. It just happens that we all don’t see the world the same way, hence some heavy partisanship,” said Ziogas. “But I do appreciate their efforts, in a job that most of the public may not respect as much as they once did.”

“Today’s politics is not an easy job,” said the candidate.

Looking back on his first term, Ziogas said, “I have concentrated a good deal of effort in helping the local Board of Education get ready an application for the Memorial Boulevard School renovation project. This is a project that has wide spread support, mainly for the theater element, and very suitable as school focused on the arts.”

Ziogas said, “It is a community goal that I am most happy to shepherd through the approval process. I am confident that with the competent mayor we now have, and a supportive City Council, I now have a group of people that together we can do well for Bristol. It is an exciting time for Bristol.”

“There are some who think that the state can’t afford this (effort with MBS),” said Ziogas. “I say to them, if we don’t work to get this done, remember the Centre Mall, 10 or so years of nothing while the same money went elsewhere. We cannot let that happen again.”

In the next term, the Democrat in the 79th district said, “I believe I can be a constructive part of legislative actions. There are few easy decisions; almost each issue has flaws, but serious benefits. I do my best to weigh them out, and I don’t feel I am an ideologue, that only Democrats are right, etc.”

The first term in the state House has given Ziogas some perspective on the process. He explained, “What the public cannot see is how legislation is impacted by legislators before the vote, when their input is weighed by the leadership before it hits the floor for a vote. You must be there, in the room, so your voice is heard. My attendance has been very good.”

Looking back, Ziogas said, “I give credit to the governor for presenting legislative goals, and budget targets that set an agenda for dialogue. As it happens, he started the dialogue with his budget, and was left out of the final negotiations. We did pass a bipartisan budget for the first time ever because of him.”

“I am proud to be part of that effort,” said Ziogas.

“We will have a new governor next term. I hope that he or she is as insightful and bold as the present one,” said Ziogas of Malloy.