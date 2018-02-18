Fire report for Feb. 16

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Feb. 2

50 Pinehurst Rd., building fire.

Central Street and Washington Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

86 Judd St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

701 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

71 Locust St., smoke or odor removal.

Ronzo Road and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

1200 Farmington Ave, lock-out.

81 Field St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other. 35 Jasmine St., carbon monoxide incident, 507 Emmett Street, cooking fire, confined to container.

Feb. 3

Barnes Highway and City Line, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1235 Farmington Ave., false alarm or false call, other.

55 Gaylord St., lock-out.

3 Birchwood Terrace, dispatched and cancelled en route.

510 Stafford Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

Feb. 4

144 Barlow St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

522 Fern Hill Rd., system malfunction, other.

Rustic Terrace and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Feb. 5

98 Collins Rd., water evacuation.

15 Roberge Rd., system malfunction.

Terryville Road and Clark Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no ijuires.

67 Benham St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

42 Century Dr., unintentional transmission of alarm.

135 Peck Lane, assist police or other governmental agency.

381 King St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Feb. 6

41 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

99 Jefferson Ave., dispatched and cancelled en route.

321 Stonecrest Dr., fire, other.

171 Laurel St., smoke detector activation no fire.

Valley Street and Center St., electric wiring/ equipment problem, other.

127 George St., water or steam leak.

440 Hill St., cooking fire, confined to container.

17 Vincent P. Kelly, road freight or transport vehicle fire

Feb. 7

345 Mix St., detector activation, no fire.

530 Willis St., power line down.

530 Birch St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

131 North Main St., smoke or odor removal.

107 George St., building or structure weakened or collapsed.

Ipswitch Road and Wolcott Road, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

425 Wolcott St., motor vehicle.

307 Brook St., motor vehicle accident.

45 Nicholas Dr., central station, malicious false alarm.

Feb. 8

514 Willis St., building fire.

66 Beths Ave., water or steam leak.

102 Indiana St., passenger vehicle fire.

177 Farmington Ave., smoke or odor removal.

198 South St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Feb. 9

198 South St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

8 Sonstrom Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)