Legislators visit Firefly Hollow Brewing

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) joined Representatives Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) recently on a tour of Firefly Hollow Brewing, Co. in Bristol.

Firefly Hollow Brewing is located on Center Street just over the railroad tracks where they try to provide “an atmosphere and product conducive to creative expression,” said a press release from General Assembly Republicans.

Martin said, according to the press release, “Breweries like Firefly Hollow are the type of new, small business we want to encourage in Connecticut. It’s wonderful to see these operations up close and hear about the social and economic impact they are having in our communities.”

Firefly Hollow offers an assortment of original brews and maintains an active event schedule. While the facility does not serve food or have traditional wait staff, customers are welcome to bring their own snacks. A local business, Harvest Bakery, provides Firefly Hollow with freshly made pretzels.

Betts added, according to the press release, “Small local businesses like Firefly Hollow are the engine of our local and state economy. I will continue to support policies that encourage their growth and expansion, and allow businesses like Firefly to be successful and make lasting contributions to their communities.”

Pavalock-D’Amato said, the press release reported, “I appreciate the time that Dana Bourque took to give us the tour of Firefly, and to share with us, the many things that make Firefly a unique piece of Bristol. It is so important as lawmakers to spend time listening to our small business owners about what they need to be successful, and how we can help at the state level. I will continue to fight against policies which place burdens on our business owners and make it difficult to thrive in Connecticut, and I will encourage my legislative colleagues to do the same.”

Learn more about Firefly Hollow Brewing by visiting their website at http://fireflyhollowbrewing.com.

Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.

Betts serves the communities of Bristol, Plymouth and Terryville.

Pavalock-D’Amato serves Bristol.