Obituaries: Charles S. Paganini

Paganini, Charles S. “Charlie”, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed peacefully away on Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Farmington at the age of 96. Born September 7, 1921 in Bristol, CT, he was the son of the late Julio and Josephine (Albertelli) Paganini. Charlie served proudly in the US Navy serving our country during WWII on the U.S.S. COLUMBIA. He retired from the city of Bristol after working more than 25 years as a dedicated Firefighter. Those who knew Charlie will always remember his love for life, his positives attitude and his incredible work ethic. An avid gardener, but more than anything, Charlie loved laughing and story telling with his family and friends. Charlie will forever be remembered by his daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Robert Brouker of Stuart, FL and Sallie and Robert Borkowski of Burlington, CT. He was predeceased by his two children, Thomas and Susan Paganini and his brother Louis Paganini. Charlie leaves his five grandchildren, Amy D’Annolfo, Eric Brouker, Kate Drouin, Benjamin and Connor Borkowski. He also leaves six great grandchildren, Cody and Evan D’Annolfo, Mathew and Abigail Brouker and Marley and Eli Drouin. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 11am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, with military honors. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

