Obituaries; Jacob M. Dobrowolski

Jacob “Jake” M. Dobrowolski, 29, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Jacob was born in New Britain on August 10, 1988 the son of Mark Dobrowolski of Watertown and Robin (Greenlaw) Dobrowolski of Bristol. Jake enjoyed music, writing poetry, bowling, gardening, and all things relative to “Doctor Who” and the film “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Every fall for many years Jake loved working at the Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce in Bristol. He had a way of lighting up a room and always brought out the best in people through his sense of humor and outgoing personality. Family was always very important to Jake and he looked forward to holidays and family gatherings to spend time with the ones he loved.

Besides his parents, Jake leaves his sister Katelyn Dobrowolski of Plainville; paternal grandmother Marie Dobrowolski and maternal grandfather Wesley Greenlaw, Sr. both of Bristol; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Chester Dobrowolski and by his maternal grandmother Jeanne Greenlaw.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Donations in his memory may be made to Lebanon Pines, 37 Camp Mooween Rd., Lebanon, CT 06249 (www.scadd.org). Please visit Jake’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com to leave messages of condolence, share your favorite memory or even a photo of him.