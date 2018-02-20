Obituaries: Joyce K. Reklaitis

It is with great sadness that the family of Joyce Reklaitis announces that she has passed away. Joyce K. (Heath) Reklaitis, 85, of Bristol, widow of Anthony Reklaitis Sr. died surrounded by her family on Saturday February 17, 2018. Joyce was born on October 16, 1932 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Perry) Heath. Joyce was a Homemaker who would do anything for her husband and family. She loved spending time with her family, telling stories and making people laugh. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Debbie and Dan Gaity, Karen and Jeffrey Potterton, Anthony and Joan Reklaitis Jr. and Susan and Daniel Caron; her grandchildren, Christopher Gaity and Christina Miller, Michelle Gaity and Dan Nelson, Michael Reklaitis and his wife Jessica, Matthew Reklaitis, Stephanie Messer and her husband Brett and Margaret Caron; her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Alyssa Gaity and Walker and Quincy Reklaitis and many nieces and nephews. Her brothers, Harold and William Heath and her sisters, Bernadette Wilson, Doris LaPlante and Esther Balch, predeceased her. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 6PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 9 AM from O’Brien Funeral Home, to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Susan G. Komen New England, 74 Batterson Park Rd., Farmington, CT 06032 or online www. komennewengland.org To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Joyce’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

