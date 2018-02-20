Obituaries: Paul Beals

Paul Beals, 71, of Terryville, CT. passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side after battling a long-time illness, Thursday Feb. 15, 2018. Paul was born, January 28, 1947 in Bristol, Son of the late Gordon Beals Sr. and survived by his Dear Mother Myrtle Beals that started this crazy bunch.

He is also survived by his Life Partner, Best Friend and Loving Wife of 51 years, April Beals. Their 3 children who loved him so much, Son, Todd Beals and his wife Debbie of Keystone Heights, Florida. Daughter, Kelly Daniels and her husband Guy of Bristol, Son, Ron Pinheiro and his wife Cynthia of Parker Colorado. He also leaves 6 grandchildren, Emily, Meagan, Mallorie, Sarah, John & Ben who he loved beyond words. He is also survived by his Brother, Gordon Beals Jr, and Sister, Sandra Harley, along with several Nieces, Nephews and Many Close Friends.

Paul lived in Terryville, CT. for 49 years; of that, he was a Police Officer for 33 years, a protector and peace keeper for the Plymouth community which he truly loved. During this time he served in many rolls as a Senior Firearms Instructor for the Town of Plymouth, Certified Instructor for the Municipal Police Training Academy, an Undercover Narcotics Investigator with the State Wide Narcotics Task Force, Certified Fire Investigator for the town of Plymouth, Investigator for many major crimes, NRA Firearms Instructor, One of the 1st Members of Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corp., Member of The Order of DeMolay, He was a Boy Scout (Troop 4) in Bristol. Camp Wightman held a special place in Paul’s heart with many memories and happy times. He devoted both time and energy putting the dock in and taking it out every year since 1960. The friendships that he developed there grew into an enormous extended family. Words cannot express the love and the bond that is felt by this family.

Paul had such a love for making people smile, laugh and bring the best out of them. He was the energy that would light up any place he went, leaving huge footprints in the lives of the people he touched. When Paul retired in 2002, he loved to travel, spending time with his family at Martha’s Vineyard, playing cards with friends and just puttering around the home, but his greatest love was spending time with his family and taking care of them. Forever in our hearts.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Bristol Hospital Hospice and especially Julie who made all the difference in the world. The Memorial Service will be a Celebration of Paul’s life on Saturday, 17 March, at 11 a.m. at Bridge Community Church at 43 School St. Bristol Connecticut. A short calling hour will be held at 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to: Camp Wightman: 207 Coal Pit Hill Rd. Griswold CT. 06351 or Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corp: 191 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786.

You can go to Scott Funeral Home, Inc. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com for any questions. Please post any memories you may have of Paul. They will be treasured.