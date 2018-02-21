Obituaries: John Francis Dess, Sr.

John Francis Dess, Sr., 85, of Old Lyme, CT, formerly of Bristol, passed away February 19, 2018 surrounded by his family. John leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, May Anne (LaMonico) Dess, his son John Jr. and Shari Dess, son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Tina Dess, daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Dan Madison, daughter and son-in-law Sophia and Gordon Losey, and son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Jennifer Dess. John was born in Johnstown, PA to the late Joseph and Sophie (Rusnica) Dess and was a brother to Joseph Dess, Jr. and the late Jane Boudreau and Frank Dess of Bristol. He is survived by, and loved by, all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, and Joshua Dess, Marlena Wollman, Kyle Dess, Christopher and Lauren Madison, Laura Roberts, Samuel Losey, Alyssa, Julia, and Joseph Dess, Jr., Nina Wollman, Rylee Jo and Hannah Dess, and several nieces and nephews. John attended college and was a veteran of and medic of the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict. He also served in the National Guard. He loved sports, especially Baseball, and was a member of the American Legion team. He also enjoyed bowling, golf, and spending time at Miami Beach in Old Lyme. He was kind and generous, and was respected by all who knew him. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. He was the rock and patriarch of our family and will remain in our hearts forever. A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, February 23 at 11am at St. Joseph Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 9-10:30am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or by visiting www.parkinson.org/donate Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

