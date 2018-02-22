Eversource helicopter doing aerial survey of high voltage electrical equipment

Eversource is currently conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights of way throughout Connecticut. This semiannual inspection is an important part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable electric service. The work involves the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.

The aerial inspections started this week and continue through Feb. 28. Weather permitting; flights will take place from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bristol and Southington are among the towns to be surveyed.

Eversource described the aircraft as a blue and silver helicopter with tail number N1431W