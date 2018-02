Health listings, starting March 23

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11 a.m. to noon. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. hhseniorservices.org

LEARN THE HEALTH BENEFITS OF LAUGHTER. Noon. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. Register. (860) 628-5656.

MARCH 1-22

BRISTOL

FREE PARENTING WORKSHOP, ‘STAYING THE COURSE.’ Thursdays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dr. Mary Larson, educator and family health specialist, presents parenting sessions providing parents with insights and practical tips for “Staying the Course of Biblical parenting. Come and be encouraged. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 582-3840.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.