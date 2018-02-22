Kids listings, starting Feb. 23

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

BRISTOL

POKEMON CLUB. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Fun, games, crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

MONDAY, FEB. 26

BRISTOL

INDOOR ARCTIC. 6 p.m. Color an igloo and explore other frozen delights. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

BRISTOL

AUTHOR JENNA GRODZICKI. 10 a.m. She will present her book, “Pixie’s Adventure.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Book available for purchase. (860) 584-7787, www.BristolLib.com

PLAINVILLE

THE TEEN FANDOM GUILD presents A Fairy Tale Tea Party. 5:30 p.m. Teens ages 13+ are invited for an evening of tea and treats. Discuss the influences of fairy tales and mythologies in what we read, watch, and play; share favorite fandoms that revolve around this theme; and work on book crafts. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860)793-1450

MARCH 12-MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

ELEVATION VOLLEYBALL ACADEMY BOYS VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. Mondays, 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. For ages 7 to 14. There are no residency requirements. First two-weeks emphasize fundaments with game-like training. The final six weeks will be skill-based drills and competitive games. Derynoski Elementary School gymnasium, 240 Main St., Southington. Fee is $105 per child. A completed registration form and payment must be submitted to the Southington Recreation Office. Deadline to register is www.southington.org/boysvolleyball

NOW thru FEB. 28

PLAINVILLE

SPECIAL READING PROGRAMS FOR THE COMMUNITY. “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is geared toward children ages birth through preschool. Families are invited to pick up a special reading booklet. No keeping track of book titles and reading a book to your child multiple times counts as multiple times. Families receive free book halfway through and a certificate when you’re through. Additionally, “The Reading Without Walls Challenge.” Readers invited to read a book about a topic that don’t know much about or a book in a format you usually don’t read for fun. Challenge card can be picked up by Feb. 28. Plainville Public Library’s Children’s Department, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.