Local GOP holds organizational meeting; hosts gubernatorial candidates

The Bristol Republican Town Committee with hold its organizational meeting for the 2018-20 Committee on Monday, March 12 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Board of Education, 129 Church St. Thereafter, all regular meetings of the BRTC occur at the BOE at 7 p.m. on the last Monday of each month. All registered Republicans are welcome.

In addition, the local Republicans will host a Gubernatorial Meet and Greet with the entire slate of Republican candidates. The event will include several area RTCs (Plymouth, Plainville, Harwinton, Southington, Wolcott and Burlington) and will be held on Wednesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at Chippanee Country Club on Marsh Road. The donation for the meeting is $10 per person. More details can be found on the Facebook page of the Bristol Republican Town Committee.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time online https://secure.anedot.com/brtc/donate