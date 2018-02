THURSDAY, MARCH 1

OTHER

THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF NEW BRITAIN. 2 p.m. Program is “Cooking with Chef Jose.” Chef Jose Rodriguez will demonstrate ways to prepare healthy and tasty food for solo diners and couples. He will provide hot and cold hors d’oeuvres. Following the program, coffee, tea, and cookies. The First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Non-members welcome to attend for a small fee.