Miscellaneous listings, starting Feb. 23

SATURDAY, FEB. 24

BRISTOL

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A SIX-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Multi-media presentation. Dickau is past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Light refreshments. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross. Free.

DONATE BLOOD IN HONOR OF DANIELA. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bristol Eastern High School, small gym, 632 King St., Bristol. 1-800-RED-CROSS, redcrossblood.org

PLAINVILLE

ZUMBATHON. 12 to 2 p.m. 100 percent of proceeds benefit Project Graduation for Plainville High School. Raffles, prizes. Free babysitting provided by the YMCA. $15 in advance, or $10 for students. Tickets at the door are $20 or $15 for students. Wheeler YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. (860) 463-3600. ghymca.org/wheeler.

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND TALK. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Take a Sunday walk and go for lunch afterward. Iron Horse Walkway, Jim Gallagher Way, Simsbury. No charge for walk. (860) 967-1489.

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about the latest in healthcare treatments, research and technologies. Children will meet firefighters and police officers and have their faces painted. Radio personalities Renee DiNino and Cory Myers of Country 92.5 will be on hand. Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. www.HealthyFamilyFunfest.org, (860) 378-1268.

FEB. 28-MARCH 4

BRISTOL

WINTER USED BOOK SALE. Presented by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Preview night (for a $5 admission) is Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. Regular sale hours (which are free) are Thursday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Books will be sold half prices from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sale closes on Sunday with a fill-the-bag sale ($5 for brown bag and $3 for a plastic bag from 1 to 3 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

DINNER/ DANCE FUNDRAISER. Benefit for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach. 6 to 11 p.m. Traditional Irish food. DJ. Swedish Social Club, Barlow Street, Bristol. Raffle items sought.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

PLAINVILLE

PARC’S 2017 ANNUAL SPRING DANCE. Benefits PARC. 6 to 10 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Center St., Bristol. $50 per person. $30 per student or PARC member. Includes a family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine and music by DJ BBPro and gift baskets. (860) 747-0316, www.parcdisabilitiesct.org

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.

NOW thru MARCH 30

OTHER

WINTER GALLERY SHOW FEATURING FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY. Artists featured are Glenn Affleck, Patricia DiCosimo, Ricardo Dominguez, Katerina Kretsch, Jerry Houle, Paul Osgood, Denise Saldana, Gene Suponski. Farmington Library, 6 Monteith Dr., Farmington. Free and open to the public.