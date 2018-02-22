Patrons get early start Saturday for home show

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

This past weekend marked the 33rd Annual Home and Business Expo, hosted at the Bristol Eastern High School, and presented by the Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce and Jenks Productions.

President of the chamber Cindy Bombard, said that when she and other chamber members arrived that morning, there were already over 100 people lined up outside, waiting for the 11 a.m. opening time.

Once inside attendees made their way through the halls to find companies to help with all of their home remodeling needs, such as J.C. Tonnotti home remodeling, which has been based in Southington for the last 35 years.

Newcomers to the expo, That’s Amazing, is a company that created a static-free jewelry, lens, and window cleaner. Larry David, manning the booth, said this was their first year at the expo, which they heard about through their working relationship with Jenks Productions.

Another recurring presence at the expo was Karen Kilmartin, a psychic medium who connects departed family and loved ones via messages from Heaven. At the start of her reading demonstration, there were about 18 people in the high school’s auditorium, but more joined as she continued.

Kilmartin, who stressed that her shows are never just about crying, but rather healing through validation, cracked jokes and consoled those who did cry as they learned that their loved ones continue to watch other them.

By the end of the first day, chamber staff members Katie D’Agostino and Dee Babkirk said they were impressed by how smoothly the event was running.