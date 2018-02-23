Obituaries: Cynthia Baruffi

Cynthia (Spiett) Baruffi, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening February 21, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Cynthia was born in Bristol on November 18, 1938 the daughter of the late Margaret (Lysaght-Spiett) Derham and step-father Harry Derham. Sister of the late Patricia (Spiett) Schibi. She had been secretary for the Comptroller at Bristol City Hall, worked for Rep. Toby Moffett, the Bristol Public Library and Sage-Allen. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bristol, a warm kind-hearted person that loved her family and her grandchildren, she will be greatly missed by all.

She leaves her two daughters, Christine Dugo, Mary and Jeff McDonald; her three grandchildren Michael, Lauren, Jordan and Katya Dugo; and great grandson Damien Dugo.

Family and friends are welcome to a Celebration of Life for Cynthia on Sunday, February 25, 2018 between 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the home of Christine Dugo, 20 Hillcrest Rd., Plainville. www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com