Obituaries: Daniel H. Melnick, Jr.

Daniel H. Melnick, Jr., 72, of Bristol, left us on Thursday, February 15, 2018, with a smile and outstretched arms from his home to greet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Dan was born July 8, 1945, the son of the late Daniel H. Melnick, Sr., and Grace A. (Shamper) Melnick. He is survived by two sons, Daniel H. Melnick, III, and Andre J. Brooks and his wife Brittany. Dan loved spending time with his four grandchildren Patience Ann Marie Boutin, Daniel Joseph Melnick, Avalyn Joy and Gianna Shenia Brooks and his great-granddaughter, Isabella Marie Melnick. Affectionately known as “Buddy” he is survived by three sisters, Diana Krawiec, Lynn Shopey and Terrie Jacklin and their families. He will be missed by his niece and nephew, Lori Jones and Brian Beckwith, and their families who held a special place in his heart. Dan was predeceased by his infant daughter, Helenia Garcia of Olongapo, Philippines, his daughter-in-law, Brenda Boutin, his sister, Judy Melnick, and her life partner, Jose Incillo. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School as a member of the Class of 1963. Dan enlisted and served in the United States Navy beginning in April of 1965. Three years in Viet Nam included service aboard the ill-fated aircraft carrier, USS Forrestal (CV-59) during a horrific fire in June 1967. He then completed two tours aboard the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) and detachments to Chu Lia, Viet Nam during Tet 1968 and the Philippines Air Base at Subic Bay. Mr. Melnick was honorably discharged in September of 1969. Daniel gratefully served housing residents of Bristol while employed for 43 years with the Bristol Housing Authority. He often spoke of the life lessons he learned from infants to elderly residents willing to share with him. He was best known as “Chef” on Family Day presented by the Bristol Boys and Girls Club at Cambridge Park. Dan was a member of NAHRO receiving certification in Public Housing Management in 1985. He also served the Local Chapter of NAACP for 8 years as an Executive Board member and the Housing Coalition Board for 2 years. He did post graduate studies at Drury Institute, Tunxis Community and Briarwood Colleges. He was proud that his home was certified by DCF as a foster care safe house beginning in 1999. Dan enjoyed building and driving hot rods and was an avid NASCAR fan. He cherished his time with family and friends at Hawk’s Nest Beach and loved watching the UCONN women’s basketball team. Dan’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his neighborhood family. Words cannot express how much their friendship, love and support filled his heart. Over the years he enjoyed helping and watching them raise their families. As time went on and he needed help everyone of them was by his side. Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday (March 3, 2018) at 9 AM at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol, with the Rev. Yountae Kim, pastor, officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol, Attn: Jay Maia, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please note “Cambridge Park Clubhouse” in the memo area. Please visit Dan’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

